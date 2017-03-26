Chuck Berry lives on in spritely new single

And from album highlight “Lady B. Goode”, a spiritual sequel to the iconic “Johnny B. Goode” featuring ripping solos from three generations of Berry guitarists, to the poignant country balladry of “Darlin'”, a duet with his daughter Ingrid, Chuck truly is a family affair. In a statement last fall, Berry said the album is a tribute to his wife of 68 years, Themetta Berry, adding to the family-affair flavor surrounding the project.

Tim Riley, professor of journalism at Emerson College, Boston-based music critic, and author of “Lennon: Man, Myth, Music“.

After news broke that Chuck Berry, founding father of rock “n” roll, died on Saturday at the age of 90, many fans turned to his music, sending sales of the artist’s catalog through the roof.

Morello and Rateliff appear on the track Big Boys, which is out now, while the album also includes songs entitled Wonderful Woman, You Go To My Head, 3/4 Time (Enchiladas) and She Still Loves You.

Chuck Berry who has been hailed as one of the best musicians of all time passed away from natural causes on March 18. “Working to prepare the release of this record in recent months and in fact over the last several years brought Chuck a great sense of joy and satisfaction”.

Berry kept his career hot for decades with hits like “Roll over Beethoven“, “Sweet Little Sixteen“, and “Reelin and Rockin”.

Chuck Berry’s final album will feature his first new recordings in almost 40 years and collaborations with his children and grandson.

The album was recorded with Berry’s regular backing band, with appearances by Morello, Rateliff and Gary Clark Jr. Some of the tunes date as far back as the ’80s, and Berry would tweak tunes in his home studio between touring dates.