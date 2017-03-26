Chuck Berry’s final album set for June release

Today’s Morning Edition music is from Chuck Berry with “Big Boys“, the lead single from his final album “Chuck”, which is due to be released on June 16. There is also a song called Lady B. Goode, which has been described as “a spiritual sequel to the iconic Johnny B. Goode featuring ripping solos from three generations of Berry guitarists”.

In his lyric, Berry reflects on feeling left on the outside by older mates while growing up and engages in some of his characteristic wordplay, exploring the “where, what, when and why” and “ifs, ands or buts” of his dilemma from long ago.

While he has always been one of the best that has ever strummed the guitar, for a very, very long time, Chuck Berry had been all but silent when it came to releasing new music. The label announced the project last fall to commemorate Berry’s 90th birthday October 18. The album also boasts guest performances from Gary Clark Jr., Tom Morello, Nathaniel Rateliff and Chuck’s grandson Charles Berry III.

The album is a bittersweet end to the rock and roller’s career as Berry dedicated the piece of work to his wife of 68 years, Themetta “Toddy” Berry.

The album will be Berry’s first since his 1979 release “Rock It“. “Now I can hang up my shoes!” Berry recorded and produced much of the music in his native St. Louis, Missouri with his longtime backing group, before ill health promoted him to take a step back in 2014.