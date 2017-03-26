Church hosts vigil after shootings in Wisconsin

“He has been transferred into custody”, said Wally Sparks the Chief of Everest Metropolitan Police. When officers arrived, they found two people who were injured from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Officials said the carnage stemmed from a domestic dispute that began at the bank before moving on to a law firm and an apartment complex. Kelly Hanson, 21, told The Associated Press she saw other officers put the wounded policeman in an armored SWAT vehicle and take him away, but she could not tell if he was alive or dead.

Authorities haven’t released information on the officer’s condition. Authorities later let her exit her apartment. Sara H. Quirt Sann, 43, an attorney at a nearby law firm.

Police did not disclose the identities of the suspect and the four people who were killed.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, law enforcement received the report of an active shooter in Rothschild.

Wausau Police Capt. Todd Baeten said earlier that a police officer was among the victims but would not give details on the officer’s injuries.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, Weiland is the seventh police officer shot in 2017 who has died in the line of duty.

Chief Wallace Sparks said the shooting covered several crime scenes. The area is about 90 miles west of Green Bay. He said officers went to the bank about 12:30 p.m. for a “domestic situation” and were called back 30 minutes later to find two people hurt by gunshots.

After more than five hours, they exchanged fire, and eventually, the killer was transferred into custody. The lockdowns were later lifted.

Police later converged on the apartment building in Weston, where Weiland was fatally shot while establishing a police perimeter, Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks said at a news conference Thursday. The officers have been placed on paid, administrative leave, pending an investigation by the DOJ – Division of Criminal Investigation.