Cleveland Indians finalizing four-year extension with 3B Jose Ramirez

The club has not yet confirmed the agreement.

The extension would start in 2018, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo.com, who had the story on the extension first. Sports, is for four years and guarantees $26 million.

The deal includes two team options that could keep Ramirez with the Tribe until 2023.

Jose Ramirez’s breakout season was enough to convince the Cleveland Indians he’s worth a long-term investment.

Aside from his clutch factor, Ramirez tallied 46 doubles, 11 home runs, 76 RBIs and 22 stolen bases, all of which were career-bests. Per FanGraphs, he posted a WAR of 4.8, which tied Jason Kipnis for second on the team among position players and only behind Francisco Lindor (6.3).

The versatile Ramirez, who helped the Indians get to their first World Series since 1997 previous year, has agreed to a contract extension with the club.

From a utility man to a budding superstar, Jose Ramirez has experienced quite the transformation over the last two seasons.

As for the contract, if those options are exercised, Ramirez will be selling the Indians all three of his arbitration years and three free-agent years.

This deal follows suit with the front office’s blueprint as to how they have built this current club.

The deal now gives the Indians a nucleus of players in Cy Young victor Corey Kluber, All-Star second baseman Jason Kipnis and starter Carlos Carrasco who are under contract through at least 2020.