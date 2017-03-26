Colin Farrell in talks for Disney’s live-action remake of Dumbo

According to The Wrap, the actor is in talks for the role of Holt, a widowed father of two children from Kentucky.

Disney has recently announced a slew of live-action remakes of their animated classics, including a retelling of 101 Dalmations villainess Cruella De Ville, starring Emma Stone.

The original story followed an ostracized baby circus elephant who strives to achieve his full potential.

Danny DeVito is in talks to play “Medici, the man who runs a smaller circus that gets acquired by Vandemere”.

If a deal is made, Farrell will join Penny Dreadful star Eva Green and Danny Devito in the project. Normally I’d wager that a romance sparks between Farrell and Green, but with him playing a widow, the important bond will probably be between the family and Dumbo, both of which are likely reeling from being estranged from their respective mothers.

Colin most recently starred in the Harry Potter prequel film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. He’s previously worked with Disney, starring in Saving Mr. Banks. The film premiered in 1941 and marked the fourth Disney animated feature film.