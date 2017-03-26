College Basketball: Gonzaga punches Final Four ticket

Then he allowed himself a good cry.

“It would be awesome for the school and for the Spokane community to be able to feel good about and hang their hat on”, Few said. “It makes your heart warm, 365 degrees Celsius. maybe it’s Fahrenheit”.

Williams averages 10 points per game and delivered 19 points in Gonzaga’s 83-59 dismantling of Xavier in Saturday night’s West Region final at the SAP Center. And that came only after Badgers guard Zak Showalter hit an off-balance 3 with 2.5 seconds left in regulation to force the extra period.

Whatever confluence of “breaks” brought these players and this coach to the same table in the same room wearing the same gear, the result is undeniable: A Gonzaga Bulldogs team good that what it accomplished Saturday – its first-ever Final Four – felt less like a defining milestone than one more step on the journey they are all of them taking together.

After hitting 29 percent of its 3-point shots its first three NCAA games, Gonzaga found the range against Xavier, hitting 8 of 13 from the arc in the first half, mostly against the Musketeers’ zone or on kick-outs from Karnowski.

“I’m disappointed for them more than I am for me”, Self said afterward of his players. “We believed from day one, when we all stepped foot on this campus, that we could go to Phoenix”. “We didn’t shy away from setting that goal and we bought in”. “And we’re going to take the same approach”. The last back-to-back NCAA champions was Florida in 2006 and 2007.

Gonzaga (36-1) made 12 of 24 shots from 3-point range and got 23 points from Nigel Williams-Goss. Williams-Goss contributed eight eight rebounds and four assists, Perkins and Jordan Mathews had 11 points each, and Williams had eight rebounds.

The Zags are the sixth mid-major team to reach the third weekend of tournament play in the last 10 years. And I mean this wasn’t even possible. “This was a culture win and a culture statement and couldn’t be prouder”.

The biggest highlight for the 11th-seeded Musketeers came when J.P. Macura banked in a shot from three-quarters court at the end of the first half that seemed to give Xavier a needed boost headed into halftime. Gonzaga kept the machine rolling in the second half, continuing to make shots while its defense prevented the Musketeers from making any kind of run.

Hachimura and the team’s coaching staff said that this year has been about laying a foundation for him to build on in his second year. “Are you gonna play one-on-one in the post or are you gonna double and free it up for us?” Except they never really have. They threw Mack’s usual grab-bag (or mishmash, if you prefer) of zone defenses at the Bulldogs in hopes of slowing down their offense.

The Final Four was the only thing missing on Few’s resume, which includes 18 straight NCAA tournaments, eight trips to the Sweet 16 and a third Elite Eight after surviving West Virginia’s constant pressure in the regional semifinals.

Kansas face an OR team that has shown few weaknesses this season and despite losing probably their best player, Chris Boucher, tore his ACL earlier this season, but Dillion Brooks has kept this team glued together and the Ducks are a Final Four looking team. Also, expect to see at least 25 from Jackson who should have more space thanks to the great play of Mason recently.