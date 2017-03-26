Colorado lawmakers react to health care bill failure

The way forward for Republicans on exactly how to replace Obamacare remains murky.

In his 1987 book, Trump: The Art of The Deal, the president and his co-author Tony Schwartz wrote about how Trump approaches negotiations.

Part of the AHCA plans to revive the concept of high-risk pools, which offer coverage if you can’t get individual insurance due to a pre-existing condition. “You could overpay for your insurance for the year and never need the pregnancy and delivery services”. That ability above all helped him get elected president.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said during a Friday press conference that it’s now up to the House to decide “whether or not they want to follow through on the promise” of repealing and replacing Obamacare, reiterating that the White House will move on if the bill does not pass Friday.

In the Oval Office on Friday, Trump told reporters passing tax reform is his first legislative goal.

Trump is known to be ideologically flexible. He said he doesn’t believe he rushed the bill, and he also said he doesn’t regret trying to get health care legislation passed first.

Friday’s vote comes after days of arm-twisting and bargaining by House Republican leadership and the White House, as they have tried to secure the necessary votes for the bill.

“I’m a great believer in asking everyone for an opinion before I make a decision”.

House Republicans praised Trump for listening to their concerns.

“The beauty”, Trump continued, “is that they own Obamacare”.

“I don’t think it’s going to have a huge impact on equities, although it may have more of an impact on biotech and healthcare”. I happen to be very conservative in business. “For the last few months the assumption has been that Congress would do whatever the Trump plan called for, and that apparently is not going to be the case”. President Obama and congressional Republicans both threatened to end negotiations in the past. Though the Affordable Care Act did not cover all, it raised the level of Americans with health insurance to its highest mark in history. But premiums would differ for various groups because insurers would be allowed to charge five times more for older enrollees than younger ones, rather than three times more, as under Obamacare. “I actually told the Republicans that if we did nothing, just did nothing for a two-year period, let Obamacare totally implode – which it’s doing right now anyway – that would be from a political standpoint the best thing we could do”. That, he points out, indicates that “men had nothing to do with it, they have no responsibility-that’s absurd”.

“The worst thing you can possibly to in a deal is seem desperate to make it”.

Republicans faced resistance to the healthcare bill from both conservatives and moderates, making the process of winning passage hard for the leadership. They put more of the burden on seniors instead of the wealthy.

“Much as it pays to emphasize the positive, there are times when the only choice is confrontation”. “There are a lot of people who don’t trust each other”. “You’re kind of tampering with the very idea of a fair insurance market”, Fleck says.

Mr. Trump had insisted yesterday that the House hold the vote. Health care, he said was a more complicated issue. He was asked if he feels betrayed by members of the Freedom Caucus, who negotiated concessions from him before ultimately saying they still couldn’t support the bill. “I’m not betrayed”, Trump said. “They’re friends of mine”. And now, I think, it sort of lifted that uncertainty, at least temporarily, for the rest of the day. We’ll know how he really feels when he starts tweeting, or starts backing non-incumbents in Republican primaries.