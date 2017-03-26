Comcast is considering a nationwide streaming TV service

The sources added however that the company has no plans, for the moment, to offer a video service nationwide because it still believes it can gain cable-TV subscribers in its footprint, a source close to the company said, adding that since deals are often long term, it makes sense for Comcast to secure rights in case business plans change. These rights, which they’ve picked up through broader contract negotiations and most-favored-nation clauses (which let them sell channels in the same places as other new providers), would let Comcast stream channels nationally for the first time, and would be needed to launch a national streaming service. Whether Comcast will ever move to offer a nationwide OTT video service is uncertain, though certainly not unlikely. Though the company has yet to confirm any plans to do so, it looks like Comcast may be considering a streaming service of its own, according to Bloomberg. Instead, Comcast managed to acquire these rights as part of what sources describe as larger overall carriage negotiations. Video represents about half of the cable unit’s sales. The company is also not keen on bringing out these services any time in the near future as its analysts claim that OTT video-offering services are not a priority, as told to The Salt Lake Tribune.

As its rivals are steaming into streaming, Comcast is said to be prepping a potential over-the-top (OTT) service of its own.

That being said, given widespread success of streaming services, Comcast may be forced to enter the market in order to compete. They include DISH’s Sling TV, Sony’s PlayStation Vue, AT&T’s DIRECTV NOW, and fuboTV (whose investors include 21st Century Fox).

The only thing holding Comcast back from competing with other video providers nationwide is negotiating the rights beyond its traditional footprint, Rich Greenfield, an analyst at BTIG, said in a report a year ago.