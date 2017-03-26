Coming October, Aadhaar card to be mandatory for obtaining driving license

In yet another move to push the Aadhaar or Unique Identity card, the government has now planned to make Aadhaar mandatory for seeking a new licence or renewal of your driving licence in a bid to ensure that there are no multiple driving licenses under one name.

Multiple licences are often adopted as means to beat suspension of licence for traffic, criminal offences or for fake identity. The plans will be put in effect by October this year, ToI reported, quoting sources. The Union road transport ministry has already started working the process to roll out the new guidelines and will urge states to adopt this “safe system”.

The biometrics details available in the Aadhar number’s will help out in solving such practices.

Since most RTOs (Regional Transport Offices) follow manual system to verify identity of applicants, they can not check if the applicant already has another licence from another RTO. In the absence of access to real-time data of all RTOs, they were unable to check if a person already has a driving licence.

If the application does not have Aadhaar, he/she would have to submit a number of other documents, the report adds. “It will be almost impossible to get a fake or duplicate licence”, said the source.

The government says that more than 18 crore driving licences have been issued so far, a country with the population of over 120 crores.

Last week, the government took various decisions related to expansion of Aadhaar card use.

Earlier, Aaadhaar number were made mandatory for filing tax returns, with a requirement to link existing PAN (Permanent Account Number) cards to Aadhaar.