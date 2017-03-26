Confirmed: House won’t vote on health care today

Trump had insisted that the vote take place on Friday after it was delayed the day before in an embarrassing setback.

“I think it is accurate to say that with assurances from the president and leadership that more conservative, market-based modifications would be added into the bill, he was leaning yes”, she said.

The House Freedom Caucus, a group of roughly three dozen staunchly conservative House members, refused to vote in favor of the GOP health care bill on Thursday, all but tanking its prospects for a vote that follows the White House’s tight schedule.

GOP Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada said he was hearing from health professionals in his home state that the bill would not help his state. A tally by The Associated Press found at least 34 “no” votes, but the figure was fluctuating amid frantic GOP lobbying.

The group met repeatedly throughout the process, emerging from countless late-night meetings in the Rayburn office building to declare they had the votes to kill House leaders’ bill.

The legislation would repeal much of former President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law, including its requirement that people buy policies. At first glance, it would seem that Republicans would be chomping at the bit to pass a Paul Ryan-designed health care bill.

As word trickled out that the vote was delayed, one reporter asked the president for a reaction, and Trump just shrugged.

There was “no plan B”, the White House said.

The rag-tag rabble-rousing House Freedom Caucus may be the linchpin to repeal and replace Obamacare at this point.

“When you lose the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee”, Cotton said, “the problem is not with a specific faction in the House, it’s with the bill”.

On Friday, Rep. Justin Amash, a Republican from MI, argued the House Freedom Caucus had done nothing more than exercise its authority to improve the legislation – despite dire warnings from the White House and leaders that voting against the bill could hurt the President’s agenda and threaten the party’s political future.