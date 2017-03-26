Congo Militia Decapitates More Than 40 Police Officers in Ambush

Fighters from the Kamwina Nsapu group attacked a police convoy where six policemen who spoke the local Tshiluba were freed, but the rest were killed.

“They ambushed the policemen as they traveled from Tshikapa to Kananga”, Ambrose Muwasa, a senior security officer, told the Anadolu Agency.

The militia fighters, who are often armed with machetes but rarely carry firearms, made off with arms and vehicles during the raid, Mr Kalamba added.

A Congolese militia ambushed and beheaded 42 police officers in one of the most gruesome incidents of violence in the country recently.

The UN says 400 people have been killed and 200,000 displaced in the Kasai region since Jean-Pierre Pandi, the Kamwina Nsapu leader, was killed.

Numerous dead have been dumped in mass graves.

Earlier this month, the discovery of three mass graves in the DRC prompted UN Human Rights chief Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein to call for an investigation into the deaths.

The decapitations were announced as the rights group yesterday called on Congo’s government to cooperate with United Nations efforts to locate their experts who have been missing in the Kasai region for almost two weeks.

The insurgency, which has spread to five provinces, poses the most serious threat yet to the rule of President Joseph Kabila, whose failure to step down at the end of his constitutional mandate in December was followed by a wave of killings and lawlessness across the vast central African nation.