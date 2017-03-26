CPI Hits Brakes in February

According to the report from Statistics Canada, consumer price index (CPI) for February increased 0.2% from the previous month, in line with forecasts and after a 0.9% increase in January.

The increase in the inflation rate exceeded the Bank of England (BoE)’s two per cent target and was at its highest level since September 2013.

Finally in the U.S., a report published by the National Association of Realtors showed that existing home sales saw a sharp decline last month following a rise in January, which was the highest rate in a decade. But gasoline prices, the main driver for a recent spike in inflation, jumped 23.1 per cent from a year earlier.

It said the index for the transport group rose from 8.3 per cent in January.

Food prices were 2.3% lower than a year ago when exchange-rate-driven increases in some food prices were most intense.

At the annual report briefing on Thursday, Bank Negara Malaysia governor Datuk Muhammad Ibrahim warned that the headline inflation would be in the range of three to four per cent this year with higher energy and commodity prices. Food prices fell 2.3 per cent as fresh vegetables dropped 14.0 per cent and fresh fruit slipped 13.3 per cent.

Earlier this month, the Bank of Canada said it was looking past what it called the temporary impact of higher energy prices, noting that muted underlying inflation continued to point to material excess capacity.