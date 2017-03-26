Crawford’s 28 points leads Clippers over Jazz

The Oklahoma City Thunder, who are a game behind the Clippers, and the Memphis Grizzlies, who trail Los Angeles by 2 1/2 games, also remain in contention for the No. 4 and No. 5 spots.

The win helped the Clippers take a 3-1 lead over the Jazz in the four-game season series, giving the Clippers the tiebreaker.

In what was the biggest game of the season to date, a game that may go a long way toward determining playoff positions and home-court advantage for next month’s playoffs, not to mention important momentum for the home stretch of the season, the Utah Jazz basically laid an egg Saturday afternoon at the Staples Center.

Crawford led the Clippers with 28 points off the bench, including 17 in the fourth quarter. “I don’t care about the (playoff) race, I care about how we play”, Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers told reporters.

From there, the Clippers went on to lose two more games which, quite frankly, they were expected to win as they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets increasing their losing streak to three games.

So it was unusual that the Jazz didn’t come out with more intensity as they quickly fell behind by double digits and trailed 28-14 after the first quarter. Gobert matched a season high with 11 offensive rebounds and finished with 13 total boards for his 50th double-double this season.

Rudy Gobert led the Jazz with 26 points, 14 rebounds and two blocked shots, but both he and point guard George Hill committed four turnovers. The slate includes several games against light competition, including two home games against the Sacramento Kings, one against the Los Angeles Lakers and a road tilt against the Phoenix Suns. Blake Griffin scored 15 points for the Clippers and J.J. Redick scored 14 points.

“I thought their bench was really, really good”, said Snyder. Some of us just think about scoring. Utah has to get things figured out in order to hold onto what would now be home-court advantage against the Clippers (44-30) in the first round of the playoffs.

“It’s frustrating”, added Gobert. “But then the second unit came in and saved the day for us”.