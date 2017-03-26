Cris Cyborg Officially Vacates Invicta FC Title, Wants UFC Title-Fight

Cyborg would like to fight at UFC Anaheim when the UFC returns to Southern California.

Cris “Cyborg” Justino walked away from her Invicta FC featherweight title on Friday, and put UFC champion Germaine de Randamie on notice.

“I’m in healthy now and I’m strong”, Justino said. “I really want to show my fans why I went 10 years undefeated at 145 pounds”.

“July 29th, the UFC will be in south California, and I would like to fight in my backyard in America in Anaheim, California“, Cyborg said.

“So Germaine, I hope your hand’s healthy enough to accept my challenge”.

Holm has been offered a fight with newcomer Ji Yeon Kim at UFC Fight Night 111, but her manager says that they have yet to receive the contract from the UFC. She had three successful title defenses but has not fought under the Invicta banner since January of 2016. “Cyborg” only called out Anderson because De Randamie claimed that she would need surgery on her hand following her battle with Holm.

Now that a 145-pound women’s division exists in the UFC, there’s no turning back. Fifteen of Justino’s 17 career wins have come via knockout, including nine in the first round. Now, almost four years later, the UFC has finally relented and begun developing the women’s 145-pound division, so Cyborg announced that she has vacated the Invicta belt.

Cyborg, a native of Brazil who trains out of Huntingdon Beach, California, was also cleared of any wrongdoing from a potential doping violation in December after being flagged by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

It’s hard to make the case against her being the top contender to challenge Randamie in her first title defense.