Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice in Portugal win over Hungary

Ronaldo looks assured to catch up to Klose for the No. 2 spot on UEFA’s all-time goal-scorer list as Portugal have a friendly vs. Sweden next week, plus a World Cup qualifier vs. Latvia in June.

The lead was doubled five minutes later as Silva turned provider to pick out Ronaldo with a fine flick and the Real Madrid star slotted into the bottom corner.

Porto striker, Andre Silva had opened the scoring for Portugal at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, before his 35th minute assist which Ronaldo finished superbly from outside the box.

From goals to records, Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down.

Portugal move on to 12 points, three points adrift of leaders Switzerland.

Portugal boss Fernando Santos warned his players that they were only halfway though the qualifying process.

Two early Ronaldo efforts from long range did little to trouble Peter Gulacsi in the Hungary goal, but the home side’s captain should have made it 1-0 in the 21st minute when he headed Ricardo Quaresma’s mishit effort wide from only six yards out. “Hungary tried to block our way but we adapted very well to the three central midfielders and we did not allow them to come out and play”.

“With a lot of balls in the air, against players of this calibre, it’s very hard”. In the second half we always had the game under control. “It will be attractive”, said Ronaldo, who is to have Madeira’s airport officially named after him in a ceremony next week. “The national team haven’t been to Madeira for many years”.