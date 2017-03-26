Crowds attend Fisher-Reynolds memorial

Held at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, the event drew more than 1,200 friends and fans, or “extended family”, as Fisher put it. Fisher said that a public service was in keeping with how both women embraced the people who supported and adored them.

“She closed her eyes and went to sleep”.

Then there was the time she promised if I went 1st-she’d heckle my funeral.

“It was a very peaceful exit that only my mother could have orchestrated”, he said to booming laughter. “It was a lovely exit”.

Other performers included the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, and Reynolds’ close friend and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers star, Ruta Lee.

The comedian explained: “From beginning to end – sharp, hilarious, plunging, laughing, whooping, soaring, exhilarating Carrie“.

He said Fisher appreciated her “embrace” of John Belushi “and their raucous relationship, truly a union of comedy intelligentsia”.

Her mother, Debbie Reynolds died one day later after having a fatal stroke.

The sentiments of the original song written by James Blunt for Carrie and played at the event shared what all those who attended the memorial were feeling.

The ceremony was livestreamed on the official website for Debbie Reynolds for the world to see.

Noticeably missing from the joyous and often emotional memorial at Forest Lawn Cemetery were Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd and the Star Wars actress’ beloved French bulldog companion Gary.

Dancer from Debbie Reynolds Dance Studio performed a tribute to Singin’ In The Rain.

Many attendees also donned wristbands with the words “Debbie and Carrie forever in our hearts” on them.

“We shouldn’t be here so soon in our lives”, he said.

“We Remember Them…” he wrote alongside photos of the women through the years. They will be celebrated for decades and centuries to come.

Hundreds of fans lined up for hours to say a final goodbye.

Fans started lining up outside the Hall of Liberty at 7 a.m., seeking to pay their respects one last time. “I mean, we all grew up with them”, Heather Jackson said.

Mary Valenti, of Tampa, Fla., was on vacation with her family, and came to the service straight from the airport.

“When Carrie left us, my mother and I were talking”.

“Throughout the process of her decision to not marry me and Wednesday another, the reward for my unwavering support in whatever decision she wanted to do was the time I had with her as a trusted friend and fellow night hawk”.

“She was as amusing and genuine as anyone can imagine”.

Actor Griffin Dunne, who had lived with Fisher when she got the part in Star Wars recounted her initial description of the film: “It’s stupid and it’s awful”.