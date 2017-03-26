Crowds Gather Across the Country for Pro-Trump Rally

Donald Trump supporters holding a rally on a popular southern Californian beach have clashed with counter-protesters, leading to the arrest of four people, law enforcement said.

Police arrested several people at a pro-Trump rally at Bolsa Chica State Beach on Saturday after violence broke out between supporters of the president and counter-protesters.

Pearsall said there was a “disagreement of beliefs” that resulted in six arrests, some of which were for the “illegal use of pepper spray”.

NPR station KPCC in Pasadena says that three arrests were made after the incident.

Park police estimated that 2,000 Trump supporters were present while around 20 counter-protesters attended.

Organisers were not immediately available for comment following the rally, intended as a show of support for Trump, first responders and veterans.

As surfers bobbed in the ocean, an anti-Trump attendee, whose face was covered by a black bandana, apparently doused the organizer of the event at Bolsa Chica State Beach and then was kicked and beaten on the sand and chased down PCH before being detained by police.

Demonstrators in Huntington Beach were met by counter-protestors, exchanging blows and pepper spray, video from demonstrators showed.

When asked what marchers would do if they encountered protesters in their path, Sterling joked, “We’ll give them a hug if they want”.

The march was one of dozens planned nationwide, prompting the president to tweeted his thanks “for all of the Trump Rallies today”.