Crude oil stockpiles are back on the rise with another new record

The price for Brent crude oil had hovered near $55 per barrel for most of the year on optimism surrounding OPEC production cuts.

“US oil stockpiles trended lower through most of past year because of the fall in U.S. supply, but this trend is reversing as United States oil production increases”, said Vivek Dhar, mining and energy commodities analyst at the Commonwealth Bank following the release of the EIA report.

Last week’s EIA figures were also discouraging: for the seven days to March 10 the authority reported a modest decline of 200,000 barrels, reinforcing concern that the glut will continue despite some cuts in production made by OPEC and 11 non-OPEC producers.

WTI for May delivery dropped 34 cents to close at $47.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Thomas Finlon, director of Energy Analytics Group LLC in Wellington, Florida, said: “The U.S.is clearly going to be the last market to feel the effect of the OPEC, non-OPEC agreement because we have relentless growth in domestic production”. While OPEC won’t formally decide until May whether to prolong production cuts, officials will meet this weekend in Kuwait to discuss their deal’s progress.

Commodity analysts at Goldman Sachs have warned that the market could face an even greater oversupply of crude over the coming two years.

Shortly after the EIA announcement, American benchmark West Texas Intermediate fell to $47.08 per barrel, and Global benchmark Brent crude declined to $49.74 a barrel. But, now, the inventory numbers are jumping yet again, according to the Energy Department.

U.S. shale oil producers have been adding rigs, pushing up the country’s oil production to about 9,1-million barrels per day, from about 8,5-million barrels per day in late 2016. Further gains may depend on Tuesday’s data on USA inventories from the American Petroleum Institute (API) at 2030 GMT. The global benchmark was at a $2.61 premium to WTI on Thursday.

The market will also be watching out for a fifth straight week of declines in US gasoline stocks – forecast to have drawn 2 million barrels last week – despite the approaching summer driving season.