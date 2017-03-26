Cuomo: GOP’s Health Care Changes Potentially ‘Devastating’ To New York

The state could still receive full funding if the state picks up the county share. State Medicaid reforms, instituted by Cuomo, have included capping the growth of costs for counties.

Donovan previously said he would vote against a repeal without a replacement but hasn’t said how he would vote on the AHCA given that it provides tax credits for Americans to buy private health insurance plans.

Gov. Cuomo Thursday threatened a lawsuit should the feds force the state to take over the counties’ share of Medicaid costs.

NY spends $59.6 billion a year on the federal Medicaid program, second only to California, which has twice New York’s population and spends $90.6 biillion. Then, he added: “Not late”.

The state’s fiscal year starts April 1, and Cuomo and lawmakers are negotiating a final spending plan.

“Virtually every other state manages to run its Medicaid system without placing the burden on small businesses and homeowners”.

Several proposals in Washington, including the changes to the Affordable Health Care Act, could mean multi-billion-dollar budget gaps for NY state.

Several New York state Republicans have expressed doubts or outright opposition to the GOP bill that repeals major parts of the Obama health law, caps future funding for Medicaid and cuts taxes on the wealthy and insurance companies.

The state pays another 25 percent and the federal government pays the remaining 50 percent.

The five are the only Democratic county executives in NY, and for years they have called on Albany to relieve them of the obligation to pay for part of Medicaid, the insurance program for elderly, disabled and poor New Yorkers.

U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., is making a last-ditch effort to sway House Republicans from voting for the American Health Care Act when it hits the House floor today.

Republicans countered the change would free counties from a state-mandated burden they have borne for five decades, to the detriment of local taxpayers, particularly upstate.

“Albany passes $2.3 billion of Medicaid cost, down to the local property tax bill, on the property owners and tax payers in these 57 counties”.

“In Fulton County, it’s just about 51 percent of our tax levy”, Stead said. Collins and Faso, would prevent the State of NY from forcing county governments to pay for a portion of the state’s share of Medicaid.

“We want to help people, not get into an intra-governmental fight”, said the NY lawmaker.

Faso estimated that property taxpayers in his district would save almost $360 a year if the provision becomes law. The cost-shifting would not apply to New York City.

Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro said he would “sign on the dotted line” to pledge property-tax relief if the amendment was adopted by Congress.

Stead said he doesn’t believe property taxes are a good way to fund a program such as Medicaid.

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, said the Republican proposal “just rearranges the deck chairs on the Titanic” without helping seniors or the poor. And the GOP leadership has made it much, much worse for the American public.

Collins, an Erie County Republican, ended her one-term career in Congress in 2012, and drew the ire of Cuomo for proposing a state takeover of Medicaid costs now paid by the counties.

“Life has options, and the hard reality is that Collins and Faso are leaving NY state with only two unacceptable choices”.

“Don’t be fooled: The plan right now will take people’s health care away, which will lead to death for many people”, said Lisa Tyson, director of the Long Island Progressive Coalition.

“Look, [county Medicaid funding] is a cockamamie system, and getting rid of it makes a certain amount of sense”, Hammond said.

Day, though, questioned the appropriateness of a federal bill dictating, and possibly harming, a state program.