Curley, Schultz plead guilty in Sandusky scandal

The pair entered their guilty pleas at the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in front of Senior Judge John Boccabella.

The university denied allegations made in former university President Spanier’s memorandum that it or any members of its Board of Trustees made negative, disparaging or actionable statements against Spanier.

As Penn Live notes, the pleas also open the possibility they may testify against former university President Graham Spanier, the only remaining defendant in the case.

Jeffrey Sandusky, the son of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, was arrested Monday and charged with sexually assaulting two minors.

The administrators told Sandusky he was not allowed to bring children to the campus and they notified his charity for children, The Second Mile, but they did not file a report with police or child welfare authorities. It had been more than five years since the two men were charged in connection with the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal. Paterno alerted Curley and Schultz, and McQueary met with both of them about a week later.

Curley and Schultz’s cases are being resolved more than five years after the Sandusky scandal broke. Jury selection in his case is scheduled to begin Monday.

McQueary told the three that he witnessed Sandusky, then a former Penn State defensive coordinator, sexually abusing a boy in the team shower. Paterno died in 2012 from lung cancer.

A spokesman for the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, which is prosecuting the case, declined to comment.

Charges originally included perjury, obstruction of justice and conspiracy, as well. Curley was placed on administrative leave in 2012, and his contract was not renewed by Penn State the following year.

The plea was part of a sealed agreement by Curley and Shultz. “There was absolutely no cover up at Penn State”.