Dakota Access Could Flow Oil This Week; Court Rejects Native American Challenge

A similar incident was discovered Friday in southeastern South Dakota.

“That is not something we plan to provide”, Granado said.

Dakota Access developer Energy Transfer Partners said in court documents Monday that there have been “coordinated physical attacks” along the $3.8 billion pipeline that will carry oil from North Dakota to IL. The FBI has reportedly been notified.

Representatives from Energy Transfer Partners, the company that owns the pipeline, reported the vandalism.

Meanwhile, North Dakota law enforcement announced it would reopen state Highway 1806 to regular traffic at noon Tuesday.

Dakota Access says in its court filing that the attacks will not stop the filling of the pipeline with oil. There is no set timeline for removing the last officers and structures, but Keller and state Emergency Services spokeswoman Cecily Fong indicated it’s likely to happen soon after oil begins flowing through the pipeline.

In Iowa, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Tuesday there was damage to a safety check valve along the pipeline.

Pipeline opponents have long accused the state of being too cozy with ETP, and if the state takes the company’s money “it certainly would lend credence to those arguments”, Joye Braun, a protest leader, told AP. The camps of self-proclaimed “water protectors” have largely cleared, lowering the chance for more of the large-scale protests in North Dakota, where police and demonstrators had clashed repeatedly since last summer.

Such attacks can pose environmental risks by potentially leading to spills, but Jay O’Hara, spokesperson for Climate Direct Action, told the AP that the real danger is the pipelines.

The Red Warrior Society, a pipeline protest group that advocated aggressive tactics such as confrontations with pipeline security and police in North Dakota previous year, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The 1,172-mile pipeline will transport Bakken crude from North Dakota to a transportation hub in Patoka, Ill.