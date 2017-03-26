‘Dal Main Kaala’, Says Mamata Banerjee On BJP’s Victory In Uttar Pradesh

The statement came during a 45-minute TV interview aired by a Bengali channel on Thursday night.

Ahluwalia, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, also said: “If she is claiming everything about the case is false and a set-up, why did the Kolkata Police register a case against (TMC leader) K.D. Singh?” he asked. Money decides politics out there.

“I thought he was a man with good credentials”.

Mamata said she did not even have any clue about this. She said: “There is something fishy with the final numbers”.

Dilip Ghosh, state president of BJP said, “There are other leaders in her party too who are corrupt and she should take steps immediately to remove them from the party”. She said: “The saffron brigade is so keen to spread in Bengal because it knows that fate of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be decided by Bengal”.

“Ms Banerjee, who heads the Trinamool Congress, claimed that the arithmetic of BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh does not add up”.

According to the BJP leaders, the CM is afraid after Supreme Court ordered CBI to investigate the Narada sting operation and gave one month time for completing the investigation process investigation has been ordered by the Supreme Court in the Narada sting operation. I will be happy if he becomes the President of India.

“I respect Advaniji. I respect him as a senior politician”. BJP President Amit Shah was also present at the meeting.

Presidential election is due in July.

BJP sources say this would perhaps be the last attempt by the Modi government to get Mamata to agree to the Teesta pact, which it sees as a must-do to fulfil India’s sovereign commitment to a friendly neighbour.