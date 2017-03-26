A second bomb has struck in Damascus just hours after a reported suicide attack at the Justice Palace in al-Hamidiyeh, Damascus, which killed at least 31 people.

The head of the capital’s police department, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Kheir Ismail, told Efe that the bomber in the first attack was dressed in a military uniform and was carrying a machine gun and a grenade. Guards stopped him and seized those weapons, but when they attempted to search him, the man threw himself inside the building and exploded his vest.

Other findings of the report had also documented the exclusive use of chlorine munitions by the Syrian government and pro-government forces, “causing extreme harm to civilians” living in those areas.

Damage is seen after a suicide attack inside a restaurant in the al-Rabweh area of Damascus, Syria. The AP reports that according to the Ikhbariyeh TV channel, the bomber detonated explosives while being chased by security agents.

No group claim responsibility for the attacks.

The attack occurred inside the Palace of Justice, a courthouse in central Damascus, state media said.

Syrian rebels have boycotted this third round, citing the government’s continued bombardment of opposition-held areas in Homs and Damascus.

The commission said it had found no evidence of deliberate contamination of the water supply or demolition by armed groups, as the Syrian government maintained at the time.

The Islamist alliance is led by the group formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, which has rebranded itself twice after claiming to have split from al-Qaeda a year ago.