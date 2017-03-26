Dame Vera Lynn: The Forces’ Sweetheart turns 100

Lynn is best known for her songs We’ll Meet Again, The White Cliffs of Dover and There’ll Always Be an England, which she sang for British troops stationed in Egypt, Burma and India during the Second World War.

Two care homes – Silversprings in Thorrington and Haven Lodge in Clacton – are inviting people to join them on Monday to strike a chord to mark the landmark birthday of the forces’ sweetheart.

Sadly, the passing of the years suggests that there aren’t enough of Dame Vera Lynn’s fans around to dislodge Ed Sheeran from the top of the charts.

The signs can be found at the singer and actress’ birthplace on Thackeray Road in East Ham, on Ladysmith Gardens and on her self-titled Close in Forest Gate.

Speaking at the Empire Awards in north London on Sunday, where he was honoured for his film and television work, Sir Patrick said: “The other day I was in the auto and I suddenly found myself singing The White Cliffs Of Dover, and I began to cry”.

ISLANDERS will feature in the 100th birthday celebrations for Dame Vera Lynn at the London Palladium tomorrow (Saturday) – including three of her great grandchildren.

Recalling the early days of her career, she said: “I remember very clearly, when I first sang to the boys, I was just told to go on a stage dressed in a pretty dress and sing a song, which I did”.

Films she has appeared in include: We’ll Meet Again (1943), Rhythm Serenade (1943), One Exciting Night (1944) and Meet Again (2014).

Dame Vera turned 100 on March 20 and marked the occasion by releasing a new album.

This will be done through the use of cinema projectors and it will be broadcast during The One Show on BBC1.

Dame Vera, who spent her day celebrating with a family party at her home in Ditchling, East Sussex, said: “I can’t believe everyone went to so much trouble to wish me a happy birthday – I feel incredibly humbled by it all”.

What did Dame Vera Lynn do after the war?

Lynn was also known for her charity work. In 1969, she was awarded an OBE, which was advanced to a DBE.

The Queen, who during World War Two learned to be a driver and a mechanic while serving in the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service, sent a 100th birthday message to Lynn.