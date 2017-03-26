Damian Lillard torches Heat with season-high 49 points, including nine 3s

He finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks while Portland center Jusuf Nurkic poured in 21 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. “Damian Lillard’s performance goes without saying. We want to be in the postseason, and every one counts”, Lillard said after the game.

The opening minutes weren’t pretty for Portland, who looked sluggish playing the fifth game of a road trip and on a second night of a back-to-back.

The big performance from Lillard came at a crucial time for the Blazers, who are trying to claw their way back into the playoff picture. It was the most anyone has scored on 21 field-goal attempts or less, and he now has 1,002 3-pointers in his career. And his season-high 49 points were just four fewer than the entire Heat starting lineup.

As was the case in the third period, the Blazers pushed to an early eight-point lead in the fourth quarter and the Heat then closed back within one, this time on a Tyler Johnson 3-point play.

“We have to score 116 now to win?” he asked.

“This team, we don’t get deflated”, Johnson said. “Certainly, it’s an advantage, but we can’t let down our guard”.

“Good win and it was good to play good in the fourth quarter”. Hassan Whiteside scored on Miami’s first five possessions and for a moment it looked like the Blazers would have to be content with a predictable loss to an otherwise successful road trip. Heat President Pat Riley, who spent part of the weekend scouting NCAA Tournament games, was in his customary seat. It was a brilliantly efficient performance from Lillard, who went 14-of-21 from the field, including 9-of-12 from downtown, becoming the first Trail Blazer to ever knock down 1,000 career 3-pointers, and the first player to put up 49 points on 21 or less shots since Amar’e Stoudemire almost 10 years ago. Those with more: Michael Jordan scored 56 and 50, Alex English scored 51, Vince Carter also scored 51 and Carmelo Anthony had 50. The team honored U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Kenny Lewis, who has been part of the Heat security team since his retirement in 2010. It’s the start of a three-game homestand. Now the push for.500 becomes even more challenging, with games against the Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics and Pistons to follow Tuesday’s home game against the Phoenix Suns.