Daniel Ricciardo starts Grand Prix after the rest of the field

But Ricciardo may not even get to the grid, his auto halting during a warm-up lap with team bosses citing an electrical issue which caused the vehicle to be stuck in sixth gear.

“On the plus side, I’m getting out of here – it’s been a long week”, said Ricciardo. “I went into the season very neutral and then as soon as we started testing I could see that we didn’t have the pace, so for me it was very clear that we weren’t going to be that competitive in the beginning of the year”.

“It just snowballed from yesterday”.

Red Bull’s reliability woes in Melbourne have become an unwanted trend; Ricciardo pulling over before the race even started on Sunday came after his then-teammate, Russian Daniil Kvyat, didn’t manage a racing lap for the past two years at Albert Park after breaking down on the way to the grid. We had an issue in the warm up lap and a separate issue in the race.

“At the end we believe it was something to do with fuel pressure – basically it just switched off”. I look at the onboards and it’s just like, the rear is more planted. “I’m disappointed today, but I’ll be ready tomorrow to go for China”.

Verstappen, who qualified fifth, 1.3s behind Lewis Hamilton, admitted that did not come as a surprise.

“I didn’t really do a lot of running and we tried different set-ups and it’s always going from one to the other direction so you want to change again but it takes a lot of time“.

Mercedes and Ferrari share the first two rows of the grid, and Ricciardo concedes Red Bull is “more than a second off” their pace, and that the deficit is visible.

Yet there was virtually no passing between the cars during the race, meaning the sport’s new owners have some work to do to bring some parity to the field.