Danny Blind to consider his future as Netherlands coach after defeat

Danny Blind has said he will think about his future as coach of the Netherlands after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat in Bulgaria left them facing an uphill struggle to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russian Federation.

Danny Blind opted for a double change at the start of the second half, as Wesley Sneijder and Wesley Hoedt replaced Georginio Wijnaldum and De Ligt.

“I must be convinced that I can get things right but we must also be honest and say that getting to Russian Federation is now going to be a lot more hard”.

Danny Blind handed a first cap to 17-year-old Matthijs de Ligt, but the centre-back’s first action did not bode well, as he gave away a free kick just outside the penalty area inside the first minute with a rash challenge on Ivelin Popov.

Spas Delev scored twice in the opening 20 minutes and Blind’s side could not find a response, leading the manager to consider his future, though he was not ready to immediately resign.

“I need to think about it”.

Despite an improved post-interval performance, Netherlands could not conjure a way back into the contest and after its failure to qualify for UEFA Euro 2016, its hopes of reaching Russian Federation next year seem slim with Blind’s side now fourth in the group, three points adrift of second-placed Sweden and six behind leader France. I’m incredibly disappointed, especially since I had a good feeling about this match.

Blind was asked whether he was still the right man to sit on the Netherlands bench. “Of course I have to look at myself”. “This is a nightmare”, captain Robben told NOS.

“There was a lot wrong”, Robben said. We lost here, and those are the hard facts.

“But the big players also did not bring to the game what we expected from them”. But we did not play a good game, or even a bad game.