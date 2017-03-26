Darius Rucker won’t miss SC basketball, even when there’s a concert

The former Big East commissioner was brought on in March of 2016 and should be considered a big part of the advancement of the conference in the sport. It was South Carolina’s first win over its old ACC foe since December 12, 1970.

Because all anyone wanted was to win one game, and end that maddening, frustrating, embarrassing 44-year winless streak in the NCAA Tournament, which was vanquished in Greenville on one emotional night against Marquette.

Sindarius Thornwell (0) and Chris Silva (30) have the Gamecocks one win from the Final Four.

South Carolina, which forced Florida into 16 turnovers, finished 23 for 31 from the free throw line, including a 9-for-10 effort from Thornwell. Have you seen how stifling the Gamecocks are? “We know it’s a 40-minute game, and we know teams are going to make runs, but we can’t take our foot off the pedal, we got to keep the pressure on and keep guarding”.

This is South Carolina’s deepest run in the NCAA Tournament while Florida has been in the Elite Eight six times since 2006, including back-to-back national championships in 2006-07.

Mike White admitted his players were exhausted, but come Sunday they’d be ready to go.

SC whittled the Gators’ halftime lead to 1 as the teams picked up where they left off, trading baskets.

“We just went through something every team goes through”, said Gamecocks coach Frank Martin. SC won the first meeting, 57-53, in Columbia, S.C. “It’s not something that you start dreaming it the year you win 25 games”.

“The familiarity I think is fortunate for both of us to come down to concentrating on ourselves as much as the opponent”, Gators coach Mike White said. Florida and the Gamecocks met twice during the regular season, and split those games; the third meeting could be a test of the effectiveness of each squad’s tweaks. “So I think that this probably tops every insane thing he’s done”. South Carolina, of course, ousted those blue-blooded Blue Devils and Baylor. “We just got to stay poised, stay together”. Thornwell is a mismatch for all defenders: rugged and physical enough to take guards to the block, and too quick for opposing bigs, Thornwell developed a three-point shot during the offseason (40 percent) that has made him all the more hard to stop.

That was demonstrated by getting five teams in the NCAA Tournament field and now in the Elite Eight. “They make basketball players make basketball plays”. Some teams get out of the way.

“We’re not physical because we foul and push”. “In fact, if there’s one disadvantage, it’s the fact that I’m not sure Chris has even slept yet”.

“It’s not just a football conference anymore”, Florida’s Kasey Hill said.

QUICK TURNAROUND: The Wisconsin-Florida game ended at 12:50 a.m. “I enjoy it every time I watch it”.

NO SCORE: At the first media timeout of the first meeting between Florida and SC the score was 0-0. But regardless of the result Sunday afternoon, the Gamecocks can take satisfaction in the knowledge that they accomplished the one thing in this NCAA Tournament that, deep down, everybody really wanted: they won one game.

“I can speak to Florida more specifically than any other place, I mean, this place we have won a ton of championships”.