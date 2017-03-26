Darrelle Revis to Pats a Done Deal?

Thankfully, Hightower decided last week to head back to New England on a 4-year, $43.5 million contract so we could all stop stress-eating (more details on the contract here). If Hightower left Pittsburgh without signing, it’d be pretty clear that he was either taking a deal worth way more money, or that the Steelers’ offer wasn’t worth what he already knew he had – in terms of legit championship potential and money on the table – in New England. Beyond speculation, there’s been nothing concrete – like a visit – linking Revis to his former team.

Ever since the New York Jets announced that the franchise would be releasing cornerback Darrelle Revis at the start of free agency period, rumors have started to swirl about a possible reunion with the New England Patriots.

Revis has clearly lost a step, but would give the Patriots a veteran leader in the secondary room and someone who could help in nickel and dime situations. The team was willing to pay him to simply stay home.

In the end, the Pro Bowl linebacker settled on a four-year, $35.5 million contract to remain in New England.

“We did our work on him”. He’s not going to cover a No. 1 receiver deep. If Malcolm Butler signs elsewhere, there’s a good chance that the New England Patriots will sign Darrelle Revis. The 31-year-old Super Bowl champion is said to be contemplating retirement after ten seasons in the league. However, his experience and “great instincts” help him cover tight spaces and read plays for the benefit of the defense. “It just makes too much sense”, the personnel man said, according to La Canfora. It is a popular belief that Revis should consider moving to safety but Patriots beat columnist Karen Guregian from the Boston Herald tweeted recently that Bill Belichick once told Revis he doesn’t think his skillset translates to safety. “I can focus on what team I can fit with and the best system”.

There’s a general buzz around the Patriots and Revis – at least from those not within the organization.