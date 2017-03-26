Dave Chappelle’s New Netflix Series Attacked as “Homophobic” and “Transphobic”

On Tuesday, Dave Chappelle released two new stand-up comedy specials on Netflix-“The Age of Spin: Live at the Hollywood Palladium” and “Deep in the Heart of Texas: Live at Austin City Limits”-that caused a backlash from some viewers, who claimed his jokes about the LGBTQ community were homophobic and transphobic”.

“The Bill Cosby thing was tough for me”, Chappelle told The New York Times Friday, March 17. “Like, fight club rules apply, what I’m saying to you I’d rather keep in the room”. I had smoked some reefer with some rappers. “I just learned, you know, I would rather didn’t know, but I kinda don’t care”. “Stronger than what I was accustomed to”.

During an interview with Kimmel earlier this week, Chappelle briefly addressed the rumored $60 million he bagged from Netflix as part of his three-specials deal.

He also addressed missing the charity event for the Flint water crisis.

He said he got a last minute ticket to the Oscars from fellow comedian Chris Rock, and couldn’t pass up the chance. I’m not a superhero! “And I said, ‘Why would you want those words out the law?’ He said, ‘Because it discriminates against same-sex couples, ‘ I was like, ‘N– please, save me the semantics, take your chips out of the casino you’re about to crap out”.

The first two segments of a three-part Netflix series were released Tuesday.