Davina McCall quits Twitter in diva strop as Nightly Show flops

So it’s no wonder that third presenter in the chair Davina McCall has made a decision to have a break from social media for five days while she guest hosts the programme.

Davina McCall had the tough task of taking over on ‘The Nightly Show’ on Monday (13 March) night, and while the whole show received mixed reviews, there was one joke that tickled the audience.

Just in case you didn’t get the joke, Davina then made bunny ears behind her head.

The show is attempting to replicate the late-night programmes popular in the U.S. and will run for eight weeks, hosted by a series of celebrities.

Fans of the ITV show’s host of the week praised her appearance on Tuesday night as she took over the heavily slammed programme.

“Someone put the lame #TheNightlyShow out of its misery”, begged another.

Another said they should give her a full-time hosting position on the show, instead of bringing in a different presenter every week.

Still, not everyone was keen on McCall.

Earlier in the evening on ITV before The Nightly Show, Play to the Whistle had just 1.5 million at 9PM, down 100,000 week-on-week.