De Blasio lobbies Albany for a NYC mansion tax – again

“These are huge potential projects and a huge potential loss to New York City“, said de Blasio, who vowed to fight the cuts.

New York City public schools, which enrolls more than 1 million students, is one of the latest school systems to announce steps it is taking to protect and reassure immigrant students and their families in the wake of President Trump’s stepped-up enforcement to crack down on illegal immigration.

Schools, churches, and hospitals are generally considered “sensitive” locations, and immigration enforcement actions are, with some exceptions, “generally to be avoided” in those areas, according to federal policy.

The mayor said New York City’s state delegation will be hearing from the AARP.

“That’s certainly going to be one of the issues we have to consider – is how we handle deliveries in the city”, said de Blasio at a Vision Zero news conference. “With the January 28 issuance of an executive order halting admission to the United States of refugees and other immigrants, mayors and the Conference focused attention on these issues as well”.

Among them: the city will not allow federal immigration agents into schools with signed warrants, and it will host 100 forums across the city on immigrant rights, fraud prevention, and city services available to immigrant families.

“ICE agents will not be wandering the halls of a school”, de Blasio said.

According to a press release from the city, if the proposed 2.5 percent tax on residential sales over $2 million had been passed, the city would have generated $30.2 million to support housing for low-income seniors from 432 Park Avenue’s sales since December 2015.

De Blasio also added the Department of Education does not track the immigration status of students and will not provide any student information unless required to by law.

Advocates have called for commercial delivery restrictions as a means to reduce gridlock while improving the safety of pedestrians and cyclists who weave in and out of the bike lanes trucks occasionally block to make deliveries.

Score a big win for The Post – but an even bigger victory for New Yorkers’ right to find out what their mayor doesn’t want them to know.

“All these things had to happen together and had to keep growing and growing that’s the concept of Vision Zero”, de Blasio said. “We support restricting ICE’s access to schools, students, and student records-because classrooms should be safe spaces to learn in”.