Deadly airstrike hits Syrian mosque during evening worship killing up to 58

USA warplanes struck a mosque compound in northwestern Syria Thursday, killing dozens of people, observer groups and eyewitnesses said today.

An AFP correspondent saw rescue workers in white helmets working under spotlights with picks and shovels late on Thursday to dig people out of the rubble. Local officials put the number of people inside the mosque when it came under attack at between 200 and 300. Kareem says in one of the videos that the destroyed structure and the building that shared a wall with it are part of the greater mosque compound.

A statement Thursday from the U.S. Central Command said it had struck a “meeting location” in the northeastern province of Idlib. “We are aware of the reports of civilian casualties and we are looking into it”.

The rival Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a powerful jihadist alliance in northwest Syria, also blamed the US -led coalition.

Ahrar al-Sham, an Islamist group that has fought alongside nationalist factions under the banner of the Free Syrian Army, has been involved in clashes this year with jihadist groups that Washington has targeted.

The area is home to hundreds of thousands of Syrians displaced by fighting.

A Pentagon spokesman said the strike “clearly hit the intended target”, and showed reporters photographs of an undamaged mosque adjacent to the meeting place.

Israel also carried out pre-dawn air strikes in Syria, hitting several targets near the famed desert city of Palmyra which prompted Damascus regime forces to retaliate.

In its denial, the U.S. He said that militants had gathered to discuss future operations.

But Eric Pahon, a Pentagon spokesman, described the building as a “partially constructed community meeting hall” that intelligence indicated was a gathering place for al-Qaeda to “to educate and indoctrinate al-Qaeda fighters”.

Activists posted pictures of bodies scattered on the floor near the mosque. “They were running as a fourth rocket hit”, he said.

In periodic reports detailing the civilian casualties it has been able to confirm, Centcom has admitted to having killed at least 220 civilians in carrying out more than 18,900 airstrikes in Iraq and Syria since the air war began in 2014.

“Minimizing harm to noncombatants on the battlefield needs to remain a central priority, not an afterthought”, Woods said.

Thursday’s attack comes as the number of civilian casualties from US -led coalition airstrikes against ISIS is growing, according to Airwars.

“I passed by the hospital, I was told that about 50 were killed and 50 wounded”, he said.

It is not clear whether the strike in Jinah would have been affected by any changes to those rules. The US, on the other hand, denied attacking the mosque stating that the US attacked the Al-Qaeda linked militants and the attack did not harm the mosque.

Russian and Syrian aircraft are known to operate in the opposition-held region.