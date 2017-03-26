‘Death Note’ Teaser: Get a First Look at Netflix’s Anime Adaptation

“Death Note” is already a popular manga and anime series, but on Wednesday, Netflix released the first trailer for the upcoming live-action movie, which comes to the streaming service August 25.

You might recognise Adam Wingard’s name from his early genre releases A Horrible Way to Die, You’re Next and The Guest, or more likely, his recent stab at the ailing Blair Witch franchise past year (which took a bit of a critical pounding).

The anime series (based off the eponymous magna) premiered in 2006 and follows Light, a hyper-intelligent and angst-ridden teenager who stumbles upon the Death Note, a notebook that promises the power to kill whoever’s name is written on its pages. “Death Note shouldn’t be cast with all white actors – as it goes against the very soul of the story”.

For this particular adaptation, director Adam Wingard explained that his hope was that the story would translate regardless of the race or ethnic background of its cast. In the image, which shows L facing down Nat Wolff’s Light Turner, the detective has his back to the audience and is crouching in his seat in a singularly weird way. The manga was a huge hit in Japan, and it’s since been adapted into anime series, films, video games and more.

The basic premise seems to have stayed the same, too, with Light opening the mysterious Death Note and reading aloud that “The human whose name is written in this note shall die“. The 2017 adaptation of the cult classic manga and anime Ghost in the Shell is being panned by fans for casting Scarlett Johansson in the lead role of Major Motoko Kusanagi.

Also featured are Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers) as Mia Sutton, Keith Stanfield (Straight Outta Compton) as “L”, Paul Nakauchi (Alpha and Omega) as Watari, Shea Whigham (Agent Carter) as James Turner, and Willem Dafoe (The Great Wall) as the voice of Ryuk.