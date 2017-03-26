Deepika’s not leaving Bollywood for Hollywood, says she’s ‘aware of her roots’

Fans were earlier excited that Deepika Padukone would join Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor at Cannes Film Festival 2017 but the latest buzz is that the actress, who has been made the brand ambassador of an worldwide cosmetic brand, will not attend it.

Deepika Padukone was seen attending the CNBC TV18 “India Business Leader Awards” yesterday which were held in Delhi, where she received the award for the Entertainment Leader of the Year. “Right now all my energies are focused on Padmavati”.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings out the best in me as an actor. She made a stylish entry at the awards, Piku actress looked handsome in her Indian look in middle-parted sleek ponytail. This is a style award and it goes to everyone who work behind the scenes – be it the stylist or hair and makeup artist or even our directors.

Recently, this picture caught a lot of attention of media, where Deepika Padukone is jovially giggling with Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor. The Bajirao Mastani actress was also photographed with her Piku co-star at the event. The Padmavati actress is seen getting chatty with the mom of her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, with who she still maintains a friendly rapport. She was spotted hanging out with Hollywood stars at the Oscars after party in February.