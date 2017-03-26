Deepika shuts the rumour of working with Vin Diesel again

The 31-year-old actress says the filmmaker extracts the best from her as an artist and she draws a lot from that creative experience. “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is someone who lives for cinema and I’ve never met anyone more passionate”.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone says she won’t be seen walking the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in May as she is focussed on her film project “Padmavati”. The duo have previously worked together in films such as – Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

In fact, Vin, who is extremely fond of Deepika had even mentioned during their promotions that he would love to work with her again. “I think each one of us have a specific style”. Making an appearance for Oppo, Deepika Padukone set the mood alight with a monochromatic look that has always been her favorite. But in Hollywood, there is probably no one that she trusts more than her Xander Cage, Vin Diesel. According to reports, The Fast And The Furious actor is personally going through all the scripts that are coming to Deepika.

Deepika is also seeking professional support from Vin. This was the second attack on Padmavati set, as earlier this year activists of Shri Rajput Karni Sena in Jaipur had vandalised the film’s set and assaulted Bhansali, forcing him to shift his set to Maharashtra.

Deepika is expected to begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati with Shahid Kapoor, while Ranveer is likely to join the crew little later.