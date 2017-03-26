Deets HERE: Elton John’s 70th Birthday Bash Was An A-List Extravaganza

Sir Elton John’s marriage to David Furnish has had its “ups and downs” but has only got “better and better” over the years. I can be as excited by a new artist who plays me their demo as I am by a new record of one of my musical heroes. Seventy isn’t 60, it’s not 50.

He’d also like to say that “all you lil” fag*ots can suck it / No homo, but I’ma stick it to “em like refrigerator magnets”. “At this time in my life I’m the happiest I have ever been”. John said that the rapper is never homophobic and explained that the singer is just writing about the way things are and not about how he thinks.

‘If you said to me 10 years ago I would have two sons, I would have laughed in your face’.

In addition, the dad of two spoke of his upcoming birthday in the interview – he turn 70 tomorrow [25 March]. There is no truth to the rumours that I am planning to retire, ‘ he wrote.

ELTON’s picks include BIG SEAN, FATHER JOHN MISTY and NORWEGIAN newcomer SIGRID, among others.

Elton is believed to want to devote more time to his charity, the Elton John Aids Foundation, which has raised over £275 million to date.

The epic night, which kicked off with a red carpet at Red Studios, was hosted by Rob Lowe and included performances by some of Elton’s dearest friends, like Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder, who helped serenade him with “Happy Birthday To You”.

‘The knighthood gives me f**k all.

‘I like the irreverence over there.

“I’m always a supporter of the people that are getting trashed”.

‘Elvis and Michael Jackson would have never have survived in England, ‘ he said.

He won five Grammys, and an Oscar for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”, the love song in Disney’s “The Lion King”.

Metro.co.uk has reached out to Sir Elton’s reps for further comment.