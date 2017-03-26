Defending champ Ko misses Kia Classic cut

Ko will remain as world number one even if world number two Ariya Jutanugarn, now in 18th place, wins the tournament, with projections still giving her a sizeable average points lead atop the Women’s World Rankings.

A putt for par on the final hole of the second round at the Kia Classic in California turned out to be one of the most definitive of her career.

The 19-year-old was defending her title at the event, and looked set to be safely through to the weekend when she was at two-under for her round with three holes to go. She’s usually money to get to the money on the LPGA Tour.

“I think it’s a course that demands a lot of you”. “I’m hitting my drives really well, but like the birdie opportunities I had I was missing quite a few of them”.

“Ball striking wasn’t very good today”, said Ko, whose only other missed cut came at the 2015 KMPG Women’s PGA Championship.

A 10-foot putt stood between top-ranked Lydia Ko making the cut or getting a rare weekend off. “I was putting so much better today until the last few holes”.

“I was struggling on the putting greens”, Ko said.

Kerr will start the final round three behind Lee, the same position as two years ago when she claimed victory.

The result does not bode well for next week’s ANA Inspiration, the first major of the year, where she is the defending champion, leaving her with little time to regroup. “When you hit a bad shot you have to be able to recover and really stay focused the whole day”.

Kerr took her lone bogey at the second hole but birdied the third as well as all four par-five holes. 7 and 8 (she started on the back nine), but she made a closing bogey at Aviara Golf Club’s par-4 ninth.

Kerr held a share of the first-round lead with American Mo Martin and South Korea’s Chun In Gee, but she pulled away from the pack.

It was a further two strokes back to South Korea’s Hur Mi-Jung, France’s Karine Icher and Americans Austin Ernst and Jackie Stoelting on 138.