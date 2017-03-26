Defoe linked with return

West Ham United are reportedly ready to bring Sunderland striker Jermaine Defoe back to London in a free transfer, according to claims made by the Sun.

David Moyes’ Sunderland now sit bottom of the Premier League and look destined to be relegated at the end of the season, trailing by seven points with just ten games to go.

Bradley’s story has also touched the hearts of players such as Jermain Defoe, who has been spending time with the young Black Cats fan, with the England global also donating a pair of signed boots for the raffle that will take place after the game.

“The day after you go down, you hand in a transfer request”. He did that because he was advised to do that.

It was a clause put into his contract by Sam Allardyce before his departure from the club as he signed a new deal until 2019, further alerting the interest of West Ham who have been linked to the striker in recent months. There’s always going to be fans that never forgive you but you can only try and change the attitude of people. If called upon, I have every faith that he’ll score goals.

During the current campaign, Defoe has been one of the few livewires in a Sunderland team, which is rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and struggling at the moment.

Defoe, 34, was handed an unlikely chance to impress when a spate of injuries to key players – with Harry Kane and Daniel Sturridge both sidelined – saw him recalled in Gareth Southgate’s first squad as permanent manager.