Dele Alli has been suspended by UEFA and Arsenal fined

Tottenham’s Dele Alli has been hit with a three-match ban for the red card he got against Gent for a horror tackle.

The 20-year-old speared his right foot high into Dejaegere’s shin.

Former England captain Bryan Robson believes Dele Alli can become a “top-class player” for the Three Lions and play a key role at major tournaments in the future.

Tottenham crashed out of UEFA Champions League early, and then once relegated to Europa League, have since been eliminated from that competition.

However as Spurs are now out of the Europa League it means that he will banned for the first three games of next season regardless of which European competition Spurs qualify for.

Gent progressed to the last-16 stage after beating Spurs 3-2 on aggregate over two legs.

The youngster starred in England’s defeat to Germany on Wednesday and has enjoyed another excellent season for his club, registering 14 goals and six assists in the league so far.

Alli went in late on Brecht Dejaegere and was shown his marching orders, with the Gent man subbed later on due to the injury sustained in the challenge.