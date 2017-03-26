Delhi Daredevils’ Quinton de Kock May Pull Out of IPL 10

In case, de Kock was forced to withdraw from the IPL due to the injury, he would become the second South African player after his Daredevils team-mate JP Duminy to pull out of the event.

However, de Kock has been shown the green light to play the third test against New Zealand in Hamilton after passing a late fitness test on Friday which has boosted the Proteas.

Moosajee said de Kock might also be in doubt for the Champions Trophy which starts in England in June.

De Kock is struggling with a tendon injury to his right finger, meaning he’s in quite some pain. Quinton is someone who you don’t just replace. “In the long-term, there is every likelihood of him missing out on the IPL because of the expected recovery time”, Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said. “It’s hurting for him a bit more now but because it’s a big game, resting him for someone else is not an option”, du Plessis told reporters in Hamilton.

South Africa, who are leading the three-match Test series 1-0, will play their final match against New Zealand from March 25 at Seddon Park.

“Being a wicket-keeper, every time he catches the ball there is strain on the finger and it makes it hard to allow for sufficient time to recover”.

In the opposition camp too there are injury concerns with Tim Southee and Trent Boult being ruled out of the third Test starting Saturday.

The visitors resumed on 123 for four with captain Faf du Plessis on 33 and Temba Bavuma on 13. I always take reference to our own team – if we lose guys like them in our side, it will be a huge loss.

A win to South Africa could see them sneak past Australia into second spot on the International Cricket Council’s Test rankings for the April 1 cut-off date, the governing body’s “official” end to the cricket season.

“We are trying to put as much pressure as we can on New Zealand”, du Plessis said.