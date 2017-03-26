Democrats Introduced a Bill Called the ‘MAR-A-LAGO Act’

The bill calls for Trump’s team to publicly release visitor logs no matter where Trump conducts his presidential duties, whether that’s in the White House, at his Florida resort, in Trump Tower, or elsewhere.

The Obama administration was sued in 2009 by a pro-transparency organization demanding that it create the log and list the names of those visiting the White House.

Besides having a very unwieldy name that turns super catchy in acronym form, the MAR-A-LAGO act would give the American people an enlightening look at the ways in which Trump runs the White House, and at the people who help him run it.

If you’re unsure, Mar-a-Lago is the Florida golf course President Trump has spent an terrible lot of time visiting since his inauguration – nine times so far.

“Making Access Records Available to Lead American Government Openness Act, ” or the MAR-A-LAGO Act was introduced Thursday by Senators Tom Udall (D-New Mexico), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island), Jack Reed (D-Rhode Island) and Tom Carper (D-Delaware).

Photos of the event, captured by a member dining nearby, show President Trump and his aides examining information detailing a recent North Korean missile launch, an event that typically would be conducted in a private, secure setting.

“Many Americans are rightly anxious about whether the wealthy and well-connected are being given special treatment and undue influence in the Trump White House”, Udall continued. Our MAR-A-LAGO Act will require disclosure of visitor logs at WH & Trump properties. For the following seven years, the Obama White House consistently provided such logs however that practice has since ceased since President Trump assumed office.

“The American people need to know who has access to the White House if we’re going to “drain the swamp”.

During previous administrations, visitor logs were frequently publicized.

“If he won’t adopt that policy himself, Congress should require it“, Whitehouse says.

Trump, who repeatedly criticized Obama for taking too many vacations, has already made a total of five trips to Mar-a-Lago, and 11 trips to the golf course in just over eight weeks since he became president.