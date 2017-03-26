Derek Walcott, poet and Nobel laureate, dies at 87

The Caribbean poet was aged 87 and passed away at his home in St Lucia after a long illness. May his soul rest in peace.

For the celebrations marking his 80 birthday on Saturday, January 23, 2010, Sir Derek Walcott invited other literary giants such as the late Irish poet Seamus Heaney and the African playwright Wole Soyinka to St. Lucia, where no doubt the sea played a starring role in the festivities. The climax to his struggle came with the publication of “In a Green Night: Poems 1948-1960 (1962)”, a book which celebrates the Caribbean culture while also investigating the wounds of colonialism.

After studying in St Lucia, he moved to Trinidad in 1953, where he has worked as a theatre and art critic.

He briefly lived in NY, where he had hoped to work with off-Broadway directors to learn the skills that would help him to establish a repertory group in Trinidad. In 1959, he founded the Trinidad Theatre Workshop which produced many of his early plays. He remained as the founder director of the TTW until 1971.

For many years, h divided his time between Trinidad, where he had his home as a writer, and Boston University, where he taught literature and creative writing.

In spite of his successes, his professional and personal lives were quite stormy. “Omeros” (1990) is one of his most applauded works; an epic poem, it’s a retelling of the Odyssey in a Caribbean setting.

Throughout his life Walcott wrote a number of award winning poetry collections and plays, including his most recent work Morning, Paramin, which was released previous year.