DeRozan secures back-to-back 40 point performance in victory over Heat

The way the Mavs started the game was precisely how Toronto began its tip in Miami Thursday night, slow, inept and lethargic.

The Heat enter Friday in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference Playoff race.

The Raptors trailed Chicago by 15 points midway through the fourth quarter before charging back to seize their first lead of the contest in overtime.

With its 44th win, Toronto clinched a playoff spot for a franchise-record fourth consecutive year.

“I haven’t even thought about it all”, coach Dwane Casey said Saturday morning. “That’s our goal in Toronto”.

“I think we were a fourth-quarter team previous year”. “The shots that we wanted (were there), they just weren’t falling for us”. Miami scored 33 points in the first quarter, and 34 combined in the next two quarters. “We want to make sure we’re trending in the right direction”.

“We had some breakdowns and let them get some open shots”, Barnes said of the team’s early deficit. “A lot of them didn’t go in, and they were making everything”.

Meanwhile, after falling behind 17-4 and then 30-22 at the end of the first quarter, the Mavs and Raptors each wound up scoring 64 points over the final three quarters. But Ibaka made consecutive jumpers to restore a nine-point lead, and Dallas got no closer than six after that. Shortly after the All-Star break, it announced guard Kyle Lowry needed wrist surgery and would miss significant time. I don’t think it’s right. McGruder reached double figures for only the second time in his last 14 games.

NOTES: Raptors F DeMarre Carroll sat out Saturday’s game with a sore lower back. Carlisle chose to inject trade deadline acquisition, Nerlens Noel, into the starting lineup at center and replace Yogi Ferrell with Seth Curry at point guard.

Carlisle reacted and said something to Patterson, and technical fouls were issued to both Carlisle and Patterson. “That’s all there is to it. I take exception to it”. With the win, Toronto improved to 43-29 on the season which is now good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Mavericks are headed toward the franchise’s first losing season under owner Mark Cuban. Barea was called for a flagrant 2 foul for pushing Blake Griffin, a player with a 10-inch height advantage.

It was vintage Patterson, the kind of performance the Raptors have seen before, but one that has been elusive this season, a hard one for the veteran following a knee injury.

The Mavs never led in this game and are now 1-2 on this four-game home stand which ends Monday against Oklahoma City before Dallas starts a five-game road trip Wednesday in New Orleans.