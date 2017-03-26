Devin Booker Becomes 6th Player in NBA History to Score 70 Points

Last night’s 130-120 loss to the Boston Celtics may have been a result Suns fans are getting sick of over the past few seasons, but they surely can’t hate on Devin Booker, who was apparently inspired by his city’s average monthly high temperature in Beantown last night, as he put up a whopping 70 points, becoming the 7th player in National Basketball Association history to tally such a number, an illustrious list that includes Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant. Booker became the sixth player to accomplish the feat, joining Wilt Chamberlain, David Robinson, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor, and Kobe Bryant-whose famed 81-point performance over the Toronto Raptors.

Booker shot 21-of-40 from the floor, hit four three pointers and sank 24 free throws on the night.

The game had long ceased to be anything resembling a competitive exercise when Devin Booker’s points began growing to historic proportions.

For a team with a plethora of defensive liabilities, that last thing coach Steve Clifford’s squad needs to see is an opponent who just had the 10th highest scoring game in league history. “I don’t think anybody has ever seen that; continuing to call timeouts, continuing to foul when we were up 15, but I mean it was obvious what they were trying to do”.

There was one problem with the incredible performance, however: The Suns lost to the Celtics 130-120.

"It was weird what they were doing", he said. It's a zone that is kind of hard to explain. "I've never seen anything like that".

It was another case of Boston getting away from what works while settling into what felt good and easy. (But) you got to tip your hat off to Devin Booker. “Shots just kept falling – tough shots, too”. Brown might have benefited from the freedom of a different role, but he is being molded by a proud, talented group of young veterans that are focused on making a deep playoff run.

And though Phoenix’s players surely wanted to win the game, they weren’t exactly devastated after the defeat.

“I was proud of him at 50, but Jesus, 70?”

As for the fans actually applauding his points at the end, Booker said, “That meant a lot, especially here in Boston”.

“It’s a night I’m going to remember the rest of my life”, Booker told reporters. The Celtics reacted with such disappointment because they know a similar showing could cost them in the playoffs.