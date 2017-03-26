Dharamsala Test: Injured Kohli ruled out, Australia bats first

Also, I don’t really think when I am batting out there in the middle.

In what shapes as a catastrophic blow to his team, Kohli has all but ruled himself out of the biggest match of his captaincy career after admitting he’s not fit enough to meet his own criteria for playing. As far as the pitch is concerned for the Test, it has a certain amount of grass on it, as former Indian batsman VVS Laxman said, “Doesn’t matter where we play in India, you always win the toss and bat first.”, while former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee too agreed with him.

Ajinkya Rahane leads the Indian team in his absence, with the stand-in skipper making a couple of gutsy calls in his first test in-charge.

India: Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav. The only thing – I am surprised so many people are getting affected by just one individual, so good luck to them. All I know is that if I go through fitness test, I will take the field.

50 comes up for Australia in the 10th over. “Since then, I have been playing this format and I think it’s the experience of playing domestic circuit and working hard, day in and day out, (that is) is paying off now”, Pujara said on his marathon effort in Ranchi.

Smith however sought to put the controversies on the back burner, saying the team was focused on playing good cricket over the next five days. As I said earlier, I am not anxious about the end result or the match. Earlier, Aussie captain Steve Smith won the toss once again, and opted to bat first, once again.

Australia need just a draw to take home the Border-Gavaskar trophy, having triumphed at home in 2014-15.

Asked how much India would miss Kohli’s leadership if he is forced to skip the series-deciding fourth Test, Smith showered accolades on his Rising Pune Supergiants teammate.