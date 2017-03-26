Did son of Indians GM leak news of Francisco Lindor contract talks?

What was supposed to be an easy time filler during the final outs of the game turned out to be pretty newsworthy.

It’s no secret the Cleveland Indians want to sign All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor to a long-term contract. But when Brody started to get more comfortable around the microphone, things started to get interesting.

Radio is in Brody’s blood – he’s the grandson of Mark Chernoff, the vice president of programming for New York CBS Radio.

Hamilton could only laugh, joking that “we’d better not talk anymore”. It’s also possible young Brody was just a bit confused or meant to say Jose Ramirez, who has reportedly agreed to an extension that could run through 2023, which represents the same seven years he mentioned with Lindor.

Whoa, that’s big news right there, Brody! He batted.301 with 15 homers, 78 RBIs and won a Gold Glove in 2016, his first full season in the majors. And the best way I’ve heard a contract negotiation story leaked yet. Because of Brody, we now have an idea how long that deal might be.

After Hamilton asks if the younger Chernoff has any information he can divulge, Brody responds: “He’s trying to get Lindor for seven more years”.