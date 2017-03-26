Disney CEO Bob Iger’s contract extended until 2019

Iger extended his contract as the company’s chairman and chief executive by one year, through July 2, 2019.Iger was interviewed by his wife, Willow Bay, who was recently named the next dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. Iger was originally supposed to step down in 2015, but there has apparently been difficulty finding a successor that could keep up the momentum that Disney has seen under Iger’s watch.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story. In a shocking turn of events, Tom Staggs “resigned” from the company suddenly when the Disney Board of Directors made it clear that they weren’t comfortable with Staggs in the CEO spot. But there there has been no public frontrunner to succeed Iger since chief operating officer Thomas Staggs left the company last spring.

The agreement settles who will run the film, TV and theme-park giant for the immediate future and gives Iger time to address problems at Disney’s most-profitable business, the media networks led by ESPN. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. At the time, industry observers mentioned Facebook COO and Disney board member Sheryl Sandberg as a possible candidate.

“I feel great about it, but I’m serious this time around”.

“Even with the incredible success the Company has achieved, I am confident that Disney’s best days are still ahead, and I look forward to continuing to build on our proven strategy for growth while working with the Board to identify a successor as CEO and ensure a successful transition”, Iger said in a statement.

Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. That technology will be deployed in Disney parks, he said, along with work on new lands inspired by “Star Wars”.

Iger replaced Michael Eisner as CEO in 2005, and has overseen a successful period for the Disney, helming the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel Entertainment and Lucasfilm.

The one-year extension may indicate Iger is “probably ready to move on”, according to Richard “Trip” Miller, managing partner of Memphis, Tennessee-based Gullane Capital Partners, who says he’s been a Disney investor since 2002.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Disney said Iger’s annual compensation will be determined on the same basis as his compensation for 2016. The extension also calls for Mr. Iger to earn $2 million for each of the first two years of his consulting term and $1 million for the third.

The company also faces other business challenges, especially from rapid technological change that is disrupting the cable industry, including Disney-owned ESPN, which has been shedding viewers.