Dissent Forces House GOP to Pull Bill Repealing Obamacare

On Friday, the president told House Speaker Paul Ryan to withdraw a Republican health care reform bill moments before a vote was due to take place.

Repealing the Affordable Care Act, more commonly called “Obamacare”, has been one of the Republican Party’s main pursuits since it was implemented in 2010. He’ll tweet and blast Democrats some more, and to be sure Republicans aren’t done fiddling with the ACA, but Trump never really understood the ACA anyway, and he couldn’t care less about the tea party ideology that focused on attacking it. Despite talk of progress, Speaker Paul Ryan and his team clearly still did not have the necessary votes to bring the sweeping bill to replace Obamacare to the floor on Thursday, as originally planned. Ryan personally delivered the news earlier in the day to Trump that there were not enough votes to pass it.

But speaking on “Fox News Sunday”, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus made clear that Trump would be seeking support from moderate Democrats for upcoming legislative battles, leaving open the possibility that the president could still revisit health care legislation. For almost a decade, they’ve heard countless Republican congressional candidates promise to repeal Obama’s statute, a pledge that became a centerpiece of Trump’s presidential campaign. For now, the health care debate is where he wants it – behind him.

Even if the bill fell only a few votes short, as both Trump and Ryan were keen to point out, it was still a major defeat for Trump. “You can’t pretend and say this is a win for us”.

The job of a president is to – because the insane rules are rarely changed – make the deal anyway. “I should reach out to Democrats, and we should say, “Let’s take a shot at doing this together, because it ain’t working it doing it by ourselves”.

Vice President Mike Pence told a gathering Saturday in Scott Depot, West Virginia, that “we will end the Obamacare nightmare and give the American people the world class health care that they deserve”.

They found his reasoning unsupported, particularly after Ryan on Thursday, attempted a last-minute effort to gain their votes, proposing the elimination of the elements of ObamaCare that he said initially couldn’t be included in the bill.

“We learned a lot about some very arcane rules in obviously both the Senate and in the House”, Trump told reporters after the Friday debacle.

“And I think the president is disappointed in the number of people he thought were loyal to him that weren’t”, he said. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey, chairman of a major committee, Appropriations, said the bill would raise costs unacceptably on his constituents. Republicans will try to move ahead on other agenda items, including overhauling the tax code, though the failure on the health bill can only make whatever comes next immeasurably harder.

Some conservatives are also opposed to the legislation, saying it doesn’t go far enough to repeal Obamacare.

“For me, we’re all independent contractors that have 700,000 people that hire us every two years for our job review”.