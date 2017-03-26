Dollar Steadies Ahead of Key Vote

Pound was flat at $1.2482 and on track of 1 month high of $1.2507, scaled on Monday.

As reported at 9:47 am (GMT) in London, the EUR/USD was trading at $1.0775, down 0.18% and near to the session low at $1.0771.

The euro rose to its highest level since February 2, and was last up 0.67 percent to $1.0808. It has made session high at 1.3352 and lows at 1.3319 levels.

Real-money investors were expected to sit on the sidelines, although with the dollar trading near a four-month low against the yen, the USA currency attracted some dip-buying by domestic Japanese investors, analysts said.

In commodities markets, oil prices rebounded, after touching their lowest level since November overnight on data that showed US inventories, already at a record high, grew by far more than forecast.

AUD/USD is supported around 0.7582 levels and now trading at 0.7624 levels. The Australian dollar declined modestly against USA dollar on Thursday as investors unwounded carry trades while watching to see whether U.S. President Donald Trump can push through a healthcare bill, as failure could signal problems to come pursuing his economic agenda. If a repeal of Obamacare fails, how can a $1tn fiscal stimulus package and tax reforms survive, the Republicans having policed the U.S debt ceiling through Obama’s presidency, the purse strings unlikely to be loosened easily. Japan currency-hedged exchange traded funds are rebounding as rising speculation of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike later this month fueled a strengthening USA dollar and depressed the yen currency. “Generally, risk sentiment had been undermined off of that”. Hang Seng futures rose 0.6 percent.

European markets moved higher on Thursday ahead of the delayed vote on healthcare reform in the U.S. Congress.

UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 closed up by 0.2 percent, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 ended the day up by 0.75 percent, Germany’s Dax ended up by 1.2 percent, France’s CAC finished the day up by 0.7 percent.

Republican leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system from consideration on Friday due to a shortage of votes despite desperate lobbying by the White House and its allies in Congress, dealing a stiff setback to President Donald Trump.

The greenback has been under pressure after comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve last week disappointed dollar bulls.

Postponement of the vote from Thursday initially knocked the dollar and stock markets, but the dollar was given breathing space as Treasury yields turned higher after Wall Street shares trimmed losses to close little changed.

-Gold dropped 0.1 percent to $1,233.68 an ounce, after four days of gains.

Commodities: West Texas Intermediate crude slid 1.4 percent to $48.11 a barrel. Oil resumed a slide as US crude stockpiles are forecast to increase.